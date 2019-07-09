Owner delivers key update on €100m-rated star paired with Liverpool, Juventus

Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso has ruled out an exit for Enrico Chiesa this summer amid speculation linking him with Liverpool, Juventus and Bayern.

The 21-year-old enjoyed another fine season last year, scoring 12 goals and providing nine assists in 41 appearances for the Viola.

Having also established himself as a key figure for Italy, he certainly looks to have a bright future ahead of him for club and country.

As per The Sun, Liverpool, Juventus, Bayern and Inter have all been paired with an interest in the forward, while Commisso has previously suggested that he wouldn’t sell their prized asset for anything less than €100m, as noted by Football Italia.

However, the new owner of Fiorentina has now insisted that Chiesa will be going nowhere this summer as he intends on keeping him at the club for another year at least, which will be a major boost for coach Vincenzo Montella.

“Chiesa will stay with us for at least another year, I wait to see him in America [this summer],” he said, according to Goal.com.

With his current contract running until 2022, Fiorentina remain in a strong position to demand a high figure for the Italian international, but it seems as though they won’t be entertaining offers until next summer at least.

Although Jurgen Klopp already has Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino as his preferred attacking trident, the Merseyside giants will look to continue to compete for major honours moving forward.

In order to do so and to contend on multiple fronts, the German tactician will need plenty of strength in depth, and particularly with Daniel Sturridge leaving after his contract expired, coupled with doubts over Divock Origi’s future at Anfield, as noted by the Metro, bringing in a new forward may be necessary this summer.

Unfortunately for them though, if they had intentions of signing Chiesa, it looks as though they will be left disappointed and forced to look at alternative options.