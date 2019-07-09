Premier League big guns set for big battle in 2019/20

The Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ are gearing up for what promises to be another action packed season in 2019/20.

Manchester City are chasing a third successive title, but their rivals will believe that they can overhaul Pep Guardiola’s side this term.

SEE MORE: Deal close: Pep Guardiola to land €50m+ Man City transfer target from Euro giants

Liverpool are likely to be the closest challengers, with Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United also expected to be in the mix. Read on as we assess this season’s title race.

It’s difficult to back against City

The reigning champions deservedly beat Liverpool to last season’s title and a similar outcome is on the cards this time around.

Plenty of punters will be willing to play up their Maple Casino winnings to back City at odds of 4/6, with the club showing no signs of resting on its laurels.

City have already strengthened their squad this summer, with Rodri and Angelino agreeing moves to the Etihad Stadium.

A move for Bournemouth centre-back Nathan Ake is also on the cards, meaning City will once again be the team to beat next season.

Liverpool playing a dangerous game

The Reds blew a 10 point lead over City last season and are yet to make any significant moves during the summer transfer window.

Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg has arrived from PEC Zwolle, while the club are in the process of negotiating a deal for Fulham youngster Harvey Elliott.

Both are clearly exciting prospects, but Liverpool need players who are going to make a difference to their first team if they are to challenge City again.

Ousmane Dembele and Nicolas Pepe have been linked with moves to Anfield and both are the type of players who could help to end Liverpool’s long wait for a league title.

Expect a sustained challenge from Spurs

Spurs were in the title mix for a fair proportion of last season, but they dropped away during the final third of the campaign and were fortunate to hang onto fourth place.

However, they have already snapped up Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon and seem set to add even more quality this summer.

Dani Ceballos, Nicolo Zaniolo and Giovani Lo Celso are amongst a plethora of players to be linked with Spurs as manager Mauricio Pochettino strives to improve his squad.

If the Spurs’ boss can achieve his transfer aims his team could significantly close the gap on the top two next season.

United the best of the rest

The uncertainty over Paul Pogba’s future is dominating the news narrative at Old Trafford and it is a situation that United must resolve quickly.

Pogba has made it clear he wants to leave the club and it is highly unlikely that many fans would shed a tear if he was sold.

The signings of Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are clearly a sign that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to build a young and hungry team.

If he can cash in on Pogba and spend the money wisely, United should have enough about them to see off Chelsea and Arsenal for a top four spot.