Mino Raiola slams Manchester United over treatment of Paul Pogba as he makes fresh transfer plea

Manchester United have not done enough to defend Paul Pogba amid transfer uncertainty surrounding the player, according to his agent Mino Raiola.

The Red Devils face a big worry over Pogba this summer as it seems he is determined to get a move away from Old Trafford after a difficult three years.

Raiola said as much in a recent piece in the Times which also linked the France international strongly with a return to former club Juventus.

And now, the super-agent has spoken out about Pogba again, saying he hopes a solution can be reached to resolve his future.

However, in his interview with talkSPORT, Raiola also made the point of hitting out at Man Utd for not backing Pogba amid what he feels has been unfair coverage of his client in the media.

“The player [Pogba] has done nothing wrong,” Raiola said. “He has been respectful and professional in every way and always.

“The club has known his feeling for a long time.

“It is a shame other people only like to criticise without the right information, and I am also sorry that the club does not take any position against this.

“Hopefully there will be soon a satisfying solution for all parties.”

The 26-year-old perhaps doesn’t help himself with his inconsistent performances and social media antics, which have made it hard for MUFC fans to warm to him since he joined the club in 2016.