Talks held: Manchester United ‘offered chance to beat Arsenal to Golden Boot winner in £90m deal’

Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to seal the transfer of Real Madrid attacking midfielder James Rodriguez.

The Colombia international is available this summer after spending two years out on loan at Bayern Munich and failing to impress.

And according to the latest from Don Balon, Rodriguez is now set to be used by Real in a swap deal for Man Utd midfielder Paul Pogba worth around £90million.

It remains to be seen if the Red Devils would accept that proposal, though Rodriguez has shown himself to be a top creative talent at points in his career.

The 27-year-old started well at Real Madrid after his transfer in 2014, which followed a stunning World Cup campaign in which he won the Golden Boot.

Arsenal have also recently been linked with Rodriguez, but reports claimed they were now set to miss out on his signature after losing the Europa League final.

MUFC now have the chance to move to the front of the queue for his signature, with the player also recently linked with big clubs like Juventus and Napoli.

If Pogba goes, United would need a signing like this to come in, so could it be worth the gamble?