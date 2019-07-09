Fee agreed: £26.5m star set to travel to England to complete Arsenal transfer

Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba is reportedly set to travel to England to finalise his transfer to Arsenal.

The young centre-back will then, however, return to the Ligue 1 club on loan for the 2019/20 season in a move the Gunners hope can prepare him to get off to a strong start at the Emirates Stadium the following year, according to Goal.

Saliba looks a huge prospect and a fine signing by Arsenal if they manage to get it done, with Goal claiming he will cost them around £26.5million.

Some Gooners may feel aggrieved at that, however, as it’s a lot to pay for a player who cannot immediately strengthen the side.

Arsenal need new defenders now as Shkodran Mustafi struggles for form and Lauren Koscielny looks past the peak of his powers.

Unai Emery’s side conceded 51 goals in the Premier League last season, which cost them a top four spot in the end.

Their suspect defence was also ripped to shreds by Chelsea in the Europa League final as a 4-1 defeat cost them their last chance of sealing Champions League qualification.

Even if they do land Saliba, Arsenal surely also need to bring in a new defensive signing who can play straight away.