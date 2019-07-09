Menu

Fee agreed: £26.5m star set to travel to England to complete Arsenal transfer

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba is reportedly set to travel to England to finalise his transfer to Arsenal.

The young centre-back will then, however, return to the Ligue 1 club on loan for the 2019/20 season in a move the Gunners hope can prepare him to get off to a strong start at the Emirates Stadium the following year, according to Goal.

MORE: Bid made: Arsenal launch £29million offer to seal winger transfer

Saliba looks a huge prospect and a fine signing by Arsenal if they manage to get it done, with Goal claiming he will cost them around £26.5million.

Some Gooners may feel aggrieved at that, however, as it’s a lot to pay for a player who cannot immediately strengthen the side.

Arsenal need new defenders now as Shkodran Mustafi struggles for form and Lauren Koscielny looks past the peak of his powers.

More Stories / Latest News

Unai Emery’s side conceded 51 goals in the Premier League last season, which cost them a top four spot in the end.

william-saliba

William Saliba is closing in on a transfer to Arsenal

Their suspect defence was also ripped to shreds by Chelsea in the Europa League final as a 4-1 defeat cost them their last chance of sealing Champions League qualification.

Even if they do land Saliba, Arsenal surely also need to bring in a new defensive signing who can play straight away.

More Stories William Saliba