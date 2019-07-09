Menu

‘Saving goals for next leg then’ – These fans ridicule Rangers as they toil in first half vs St Joseph’s

Celtic proved that away days in Gibraltar aren’t always straight forward, losing to Lincoln Red Imps in 2016.

However, it’s fair to say these Rangers fans expected their side to stroll to an easy victory tonight against St Joseph’s.

Rangers were on top in the opening 45 minutes, but looked sluggish and incapable of breaking down the part time side’s defence. St Joseph’s had a couple of chances of their own from the edge of the box but didn’t look a real threat to score.

These fans of Rangers and other clubs have taken to Twitter to ridicule the side’s first half performance.


This one compares Rangers to the Celtic performance where they lost to Lincoln Red Imps

 

At least some Rangers fans have recognised they are 45 minutes into a 180-minutes tie, and there may be some over-reaction going on.

 

With the second half due to start, it’s worth remembering that St Joseph’s should start to tire and Rangers may have more space to play and score some goals.

We may also see 30-goal striker from last season Alfredo Morelos make an appearance in the second half, which would undoubtedly give them a more clinical edge and genuine threat in the final third.