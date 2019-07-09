Celtic proved that away days in Gibraltar aren’t always straight forward, losing to Lincoln Red Imps in 2016.

However, it’s fair to say these Rangers fans expected their side to stroll to an easy victory tonight against St Joseph’s.

Rangers were on top in the opening 45 minutes, but looked sluggish and incapable of breaking down the part time side’s defence. St Joseph’s had a couple of chances of their own from the edge of the box but didn’t look a real threat to score.

These fans of Rangers and other clubs have taken to Twitter to ridicule the side’s first half performance.



This one compares Rangers to the Celtic performance where they lost to Lincoln Red Imps

Rangers first half performance very similar to celtic against Lincoln absolutely dyer — Andy hynes (@andyhy88) July 9, 2019

Rangers getting this season’s ‘Scottish teams in Europe’ off to a flier. Half-time, 0-0 with a side from Gibraltar. pic.twitter.com/09oIgVQeq3 — The Trombone (@PlayersTrombone) July 9, 2019

I miss pre-season. — Richy ? (@RJB__29) July 9, 2019

Here’s a concept lads: Score — Alex McLaren (@AlexMcL_18) July 9, 2019

Get a grip — ? (@1872Eddie) July 9, 2019

Only positive is we can’t be any worse second half — Ryan Porteous (@RyanPorteous54) July 9, 2019

Love when the new season starts. All excited, canni get to sleep thinking about who will start, and expecting a comfy victory so changes can be made in 2nd leg….then reality hits hard when we play like we did in that first half. Hopefully things pick up. — Ally (@NYCRFC) July 9, 2019

We saving the goals for next leg then — Kai Morrison (@kmorrison0388) July 9, 2019

At least some Rangers fans have recognised they are 45 minutes into a 180-minutes tie, and there may be some over-reaction going on.

Fuck me man some Rangers fans need to calm the fuck down ? — Taylor Scott (@taylorscott72) July 9, 2019

With the second half due to start, it’s worth remembering that St Joseph’s should start to tire and Rangers may have more space to play and score some goals.

We may also see 30-goal striker from last season Alfredo Morelos make an appearance in the second half, which would undoubtedly give them a more clinical edge and genuine threat in the final third.