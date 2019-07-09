Bid made: Arsenal launch £29million offer to seal winger transfer

Arsenal have reportedly tried a bid of around £29million to seal the transfer of Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez this summer.

However, the Spanish giants are holding out for more like £45m for Vazquez, so the Gunners are some way off agreeing a deal for the player, according to Don Balon.

Arsenal fans will hope their club can come back with a better offer, as Vazquez looks a talented and experienced wide-player who could improve Unai Emery’s squad.

The 28-year-old has mainly been a squad player during his time at the Bernabeu, but has played his part in some of the remarkable recent success of the club.

Vazquez has played 280 games for Real Madrid in his career, scoring 16 goals and picking up three Champions League titles, one La Liga, and a number of other trophies.

The Spaniard’s experience of being part of a winning squad could be useful at Arsenal, who have been serial under-achievers for some time now.

Emery will be hoping to guide them back into the top four next season but surely cannot do that without improving on the likes of Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.