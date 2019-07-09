Video: ‘Baller’ – These delighted Chelsea fans react as star pings in free-kick in training

Mason Mount is back at Chelsea this season and he’ll hope to shine under Frank Lampard after their impressive stint together at Derby County.

Given their transfer ban, the Blues could look to their talented youth players to guide them through next season, and that ties in with Lampard’s appointment given his impressive work to date on improving young stars.

Mount, 20, knows first hand about his managerial qualities after their run with Derby last season, and they’ll now look to put that into practice at Chelsea this season.

The midfield ace sparked an excited reaction from these Chelsea fans as he uploaded a video from a training session on Tuesday, as he pinged in a brilliant free-kick past Willy Caballero.

Admittedly, there was no wall and the Blues shot-stopper could probably have tried a little harder, but these fans are evidently just delighted that Mount is back in west London and could now be given opportunities to prove his worth in the new campaign.

