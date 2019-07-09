Video: Glorious Scott Sinclair back-heel goal seals Celtic win vs FK Sarajevo

Scott Sinclair didn’t enjoy the best of seasons last year, and was even left out of the Celtic starting line-up in favour of youngster Mikey Johnston vs FK Sarajevo.

However, the former Man City and Chelsea player came off the bench to put Celtic 3-1 up in Sarajevo, and possibly sealed their progress through to the next round in the process.

As seen in the video below, he controlled a cross with his back to goal, and powered a back-heel past the FK Sarajevo keeper in a brilliant bit of improvisation.

Scott Sinclair ? What a beautiful, cheeky finish! ? 3-1 Celtic ? pic.twitter.com/Q6y0QzjCf3 — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) July 9, 2019

Celtic will surely fancy their chances of seeing the tie through taking the 3-1 lead back to Glasgow for the second leg, but they did so after an early scare having fallen behind to their rivals.

Neil Lennon will be hoping his side can avoid any drama in the return fixture, having now put themselves in such a commanding position with three away goals.