Following an uninspiring display in the first half, Rangers have finally made the breakthrough against St Joseph’s in the Europa League.

Rangers started the second half with two quick-fire goals, which will surely put the tie beyond the part-time side from Gibraltar.

Ryan Jack isn’t known for his goal-scoring ability, however he executed a lovely controlled volley from a Barisic cross to open the scoring for Rangers, as seen in the video below.

Europe League Qualifiers : ( Josephs 0 × 1 Rangers ) – Rangers first goal .. #RangersFC pic.twitter.com/cth6wLbcI0 — Roman (@roma_z10) July 9, 2019

Shortly after, Sheyi Ojo scored a debut goal with a great bit of skill and measured finish into the far corner to double their lead.

Sheyi Ojo off the mark for Stevie G’s Rangers side in their EL qualifier against St Joseph’s, putting them 2-0 up pic.twitter.com/Df9wnEQstI — ? The Red Debate ? (@TheRedDebate) July 9, 2019



With Rangers on top and 2-0 up with half an hour to go, they look certain to further punish their opponents and kill the tie before the second leg, much to the relief of all concerned after they struggled in the opening 45 minutes.