Video: Wan-Bissaka shows his quality with superb recovery tackle on Mata in first Man United training session

Manchester United’s newest signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka dispossessed Juan Mata in style in the opening minutes of his first training session for the club.

As per Metro Sport, the 21-year-old completed a £50 million switch from Crystal Palace to Old Trafford in June and joined up with his new teammates late after starring for England at the U-21 European Championships.

Big things are expected of the young full-back next season, after a superb 2018-19 campaign at Selhurst Park which saw him earn widespread praise for his performances at the back.

Wan-Bisska wasted no time in showing off his quality during United’s first training session on their summer tour of Australia, producing a superb recovery tackle on Mata, which ultimately led to a goal.

The English starlet certainly lived up to his ‘Spider’ nickname with the well-timed challenge, which you can watch below via United’s official Twitter account.

?? “’The Spider’ nickname is about the range of my legs when I’m lunging to make a tackle.” ?? @AWBissaka ?? #MUFC #MUTOUR ?? pic.twitter.com/TJ1rbK5631 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 9, 2019