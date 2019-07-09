Zidane still looking to offload five Real Madrid players to fund further summer spending

Real Madrid are reportedly looking to sell five more players in order to balance the books and raise further funds to spend big this summer.

The Spanish giants have already been busy in the market, bringing in Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard, Ferland Mendy and Eder Militao to bolster Zinedine Zidane’s squad.

It comes after a bitterly disappointing campaign last time round as they failed to win a trophy and were well off the pace set by rivals and La Liga champions Barcelona, and so reinforcements were needed ahead of next season.

However, it appears as though the French tactician isn’t yet content with the options at his disposal, as Marca report that he’s looking to offload five more players in the coming weeks to continue to raise funds and create space in his squad for more new signings of his own.

Those five are said to be Luca Zidane, Lucas Vazquez, James Rodriguez, Gareth Bale and Keylor Navas, but time will tell if all five will be offloaded.

As per the report, €82m could be raised from Rodriguez and Vazquez alone, with the former being heavily linked with a switch to Napoli, but it remains to be seen if deals materialise for all those in question as much will also depend on the level of interest in them.

While it’s an exciting period for Real Madrid fans, there is also the threat of losing too much depth, and if they wish to compete on multiple fronts moving forward, they will need to be wary of having enough quality across the squad to cover for injuries and suspensions.

Nevertheless, they are evidently prioritising quality over quantity this summer, as all four major signings thus far are more than capable of slotting into the starting XI immediately.