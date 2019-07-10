Arsenal open talks over beating Tottenham to £18million transfer

Arsenal have reportedly made initial contact over the possibility of sealing the transfer of Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz this summer.

The Gunners could do with more depth up front after the departure of Danny Welbeck on a free transfer at the end of his contract, with Unai Emery lacking much in the way of backup to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

According to the Daily Star, they’ve registered an interest in signing Diaz for around £18million, which could be a bargain for a fine player who’s struggled for chances at the Bernabeu.

The 25-year-old has had two spells at Real, having shown his most impressive form for Lyon in the 2017/18 season before being re-signed by Los Blancos.

However, he could now be on the move again as the Daily Star link him with Arsenal and also mention recent links with their north London rivals Tottenham.

Don Balon have claimed Spurs have been in talks to sign Diaz, but the Daily Star now claim their interest has faded, making Arsenal the favourites for the Dominican Republic international.

Given AFC’s lack of funds this summer, this looks a very tempting move that would not require them to break the bank.

Still, Diaz looks as though he could have done a job for Tottenham as well, with veteran backup striker Fernando Llorente leaving this summer, having filled in well for Harry Kane during an injury-hit 2018/19 campaign.