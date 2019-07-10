Video: Arsenal starlet subject to horrific racial abuse in friendly

Ugly scenes emerged from Switzerland yesterday as Arsenal loanee, Jordi Osei-Tutu looked to be the victim of vile racial abuse.

Osei-Tutu joined 2.Bundesliga side VfL Bochum at the end of June on a one-year loan and made his 4th appearance for the club in a pre-season friendly against Swiss Super League team, St. Gallen.

But the ugliness erupted in the aftermath of the opening goal in the 42nd minute as shortly after the game resumed, Osei-Tutu was seen engaging with St. Gallen goalscorer, Sliman Kchouk. On the live-stream provided by Bochum’s YouTube channel, the camera pans away from the incident near the half-way line, following the ball back towards the Bochum goal. Upon Bochum goalkeeper Manuel Riemann clearing the ball up field, Osei-Tutu could be seen distressed and distraught walking towards the centre of the pitch before the referee called a halt to proceedings.

Osei-Tutu remonstrated with the referee about the incident before exiting the pitch visibly upset under restraint from team-mates and coaching staff and didn’t return for another three minutes when the referee wisely decided to call for half-time.

The 20-year-old full-back took to Instagram after the game, reposting a fan’s message of support with the video and adding a simple, but incredibly effective caption of ‘Say no to racism’ attached.