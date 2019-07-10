Arsenal ready to fork out £53.9M to seal double transfer swoop for talented Real Madrid duo

Arsenal are reportedly ready to fork out €60M (£53.9M) in order to seal a double transfer swoop for Real Madrid pair Lucas Vazquez and Mariano Diaz.

Given the players that Real Madrid have signed this summer, it doesn’t look like either Mariano or Vazquez are going to be getting much game time for Los Blancos this season.

Stars like Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic have both competed moves to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, transfers that don’t spell good news for Vazquez and Mariano’s first team chances.

However, things may be looking up for the Real Madrid pair, as it’s been reported that Arsenal are ready to fork out £53.9M to bring them both the Emirates this summer according to Mundo Deportivo.

As per the report, Arsenal are ready to spend €40M on Vazquez and €20M on Mariano, two fees that equal €60M.

If the Gunners end up being successful in this swoop, it’ll surely be seen as a great piece of business from the north London club, as they be bringing in two talented attacking stars.

Albeit this looks like a good idea from the Gunners at first, some fans of the club may be wary about their side’s transfer ambitions this summer.

The Gunners already have one of the best attacks in England, with Unai Emery able to call upon all of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Given this, the possible acquisitions of both Vazquez and Mariano seems a little bit unnecessary, and we’re sure Gunners supporters would rather this money be spent on improving their options in defence.