Approach made: Liverpool tell club to name their price for Klopp favourite likely to command £135m transfer fee

Liverpool have reportedly made it clear they are very interested in sealing the transfer of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio.

Jurgen Klopp is described as being a personal fan of the Spain international, with the Reds asking Los Blancos to name a price for him.

His price, however, could be as high as £135million, unless he moves in a swap deal involving Liverpool star Sadio Mane, a target for Madrid, according to Don Balon.

Asensio seems like he could make a fine signing for Liverpool, though whether he’s truly worth £135m is another question.

It’s also debatable if he’d really be a suitable replacement for Mane at this time, with the Senegal international hitting top form last season whereas Asensio’s performances took a real dip.

The 23-year-old is still a big talent who could revive his career and become perhaps one of the best in the world, particularly in the right team and under the right manager.

That will be why Real rate him so highly, so it remains to be seen if a move to LFC any time soon is actually at all realistic.