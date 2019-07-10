Aston Villa emerge as FAVOURITES to seal summer transfer of £25M-rated Liverpool star

Aston Villa have reportedly emerged as the favourites to sign Liverpool and Wales star Harry Wilson this summer.

Wilson was brilliant for Derby County last season, as he helped the Rams reach the play-off final under former manager Frank Lampard, however Wilson’s old side ended up losing the match 2-1 to Villa.

And now it seems like Wilson could be set for a move to the Villains if the bookies’ odds are anything to go off.

According to Birmingham Live, Wilson’s future with the Merseyside club is far from certain, with it being possible that the player seals a loan move away from Anfield for this upcoming season.

The report also states that Villa are 5/2 favourites to sign the Welsh international with SkyBet, with the next lowest odds being Bournemouth and Wolves, who are both 6/1.

Wilson showed last season just how good a player he really is, and we’re sure all Villa fans will be keen to see their side bring the midfielder to Villa Park this summer.

The 22-year-old bagged 18 goals and six assists in all competitions for Villa last year, as he showed exactly why Liverpool rate him at a whopping £25M (fee as per the Liverpool Echo).

Will Villa manage to get a deal over the line for Wilson this summer? Looks like only time will tell…