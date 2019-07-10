Atletico Madrid ready to meet asking price for Real Madrid superstar and seal €42M summer transfer

Atletico Madrid are said to be ready to meet Real Madrid’s asking price for James Rodriguez and steal him from their local rivals.

Rodriguez has spent the last two years out on loan at Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich, however it looks like the German giants aren’t going to sign him on a permanent basis, thus the Colombian’s future looks to be in the balance.

According to Spanish news outlet AS, Italian side Napoli are keen on signing the former Monaco man this summer, however as also stated in the report, it looks as if they’re set to face competition from Atletico in the race to sign the midfielder.

AS also note that Real are after around €42M if they are to sell Rodriguez in the coming weeks, with local rivals Atletico prepared to meet this evaluation.

Atletico look to be in the midst of a serious squad overhaul this summer, as Los Rojiblancos seemingly look to close the gap on Barcelona in La Liga.

The club have already bought in stars like Joao Felix, Felipe and Marcos Llorente this summer, as Diego Simeone looks to improve his squad on all fronts.

And if they get their way in this one, it looks like they could be about to add one of the world’s best and most creative midfielders to their squad as well.

Having lost players like Gelson Martins and Rodri in recent times, adding Rodriguez to their squad seems like a wise move from Simeone’s side.

And if Napoli don’t act fast, that exact scenario could end up happening in the near future…