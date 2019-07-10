Frenkie De Jong has revealed that he planned to move to Arsenal in the future and then move to Barcelona, news which has come after he sealed a move to the Nou Camp this summer.

De Jong joined Barca from Ajax in a deal worth £65M as per the Sun, as the Spanish giants snapped up one of the world’s most promising midfielders.

And following this news, De Jong himself has revealed that he actually planned to move to Arsenal as a stepping-stone in his long-term plan to play for Barcelona.

As reported by the Sun, when speaking to Voetbal International, De Jong stated “In my mind, I have had the following list for a long time: Ajax-Arsenal-Barcelona, ??call it the Marc Overmars route. But then again, if you can go directly to Barcelona, ??then you are right where you want to be.”

This news will come as a bitter blow for Arsenal and their fans, as it seemed like De Jong had his heart set on a move to the Gunners before later sealing a switch to Barcelona later down the line.

Although it would’ve seen the north London side lose De Jong, we’re sure their fans would’ve loved to see their team bring in the Dutch international, even if it was for only a few years.

De Jong is a brilliant signing for Barca, and we think the Blaugrana have their midfield sorted for the next five or six years given the acquisition of the Dutchman, along with the fact that they’ve already got Arthur Melo and Carles Alena.

However, it could’ve all been a bit different had the youngster moved to the Emirates beforehand…