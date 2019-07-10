Rafael Benitez warns two Newcastle United candidates against accepting manager’s job

Former Newcastle United manager has reportedly held talks with two of his old club’s managerial candidates, warning them against accepting a job offer at St James’ Park.

The Spanish tactician recently left Newcastle at the end of his contract with the club, and has since taken a job with Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang.

Still, he’s making life tricky for his former employers as he’s said to have spoken with both Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta and Nice boss Patrick Vieira.

Both have apparently been targeted by the Magpies, but Benitez has warned each of them in phone conversations against working at the club due to the difficulties he had with the people above him, according to the Sun.

This, if true, will not make the 59-year-old popular with Newcastle fans, despite him being something of a favourite during his time in charge.

The Sun claim NUFC could now try for Steve Bruce to come in and replace him instead.

After a lower-mid table finish in 2018/19, Newcastle fans will no doubt have been hoping to see their team kick on and improve this summer, but this managerial saga is a real dent to those hopes.