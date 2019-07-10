Video: Eder Militao appears to become ill during as he cuts off Real Madrid press conference early

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao seemed to suddenly become ill during a press conference as he was presented at the club today.

Watch this bizarre clip below as the Brazilian, who has joined Real after impressing at Porto, looks dizzy and uncomfortable in his seat.

Militao just didn't look comfortable at all.pic.twitter.com/pisejOHJ8A — Euan McTear (@emctear) July 10, 2019

It’s not yet clear what the cause of this was, but he cut the press conference off early and left the room.

The reporter above claims Militao never looked comfortable during the presentation, but it’s hard to tell from that if that’s referring to his physical or mental health, or perhaps a bit of both.

Whatever it is, we hope it’s nothing serious and wish the player well!