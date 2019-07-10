One of Arsenal’s academy prospects is subject to intense interest from the Championship this summer, the ace has the pick of the biggest clubs from the second tier.

According to The Telegraph, some of the Championship’s top clubs are interested in signing Arsenal defender Krystian Bielik this summer, it’s understood that second-tier giants Derby County, Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion are all keen on the Poland youth international. Brentford are also in the race to sign the ace.

Bielik impressed for Charlton Athletic last season, but the versatile youngster has been told that he’s not a part of Unai Emery’s first-team plans for next season, the Gunners are hoping that the 21-year-old agrees a new contract – as there are only two years left on his current deal.

Bielik made 34 appearances for the Addicks last season, the Pole was massively impressive and he proved his worth by scoring in the playoff semi-finals before turning in a exquisite performance at Wembley which led to him being named Man of the Match for the League One playoff final against fallen giants Sunderland.

The ace’s future in north London does look uncertain though.

It’s understood that the Gunners have shaken up their contract policy after they were recently held to ransom in order to keep superstar Mesut Ozil, the decision to shatter their wage structure certainly didn’t pay off, they essentially lost Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer to Juventus after being unable to meet the star’s demands.

To prevent history from repeating itself, the north London club want to avoid seeing their in-demand stars enter the final years of their contracts. As a result, it’s likely that the Gunners will look to sell Bielik if he rejects a contract extension with the club.

The 21-year-old would be a useful signing for any of the above Championship clubs, whether it’s on a loan or permanently. The star is in red-hot form and he can add versatility to a squad – making him a very attractive signing.

Bielik carried his momentum from the end of last season into this summer’s European Under-21 Championships, the star – who can play as a centre-back or a defensive midfielder, scored two goals in the tournament.

Championship clubs will find it hard to secure Bielik’s signature this summer as the ace is being courted by European giants, according to the Evening Standard, Italian giants AC Milan are eyeing a move for the ace.

It looks as though the ball is firmly in Bielik’s court this summer, the talented youngster can entertain Milan’s interest – knowing that he a solid backup option of moving to the Championship on loan if a move to the San Siro outfit doesn’t materialise.