Manchester United’s hopes of selling one of their out-of-favour stars this summer have been boosted, one interested club are stepping up their efforts to sign the ace.

This evening, Inter Milan director Piero Ausilio has arrived in London to begin talks with Manchester United chiefs over the transfer of out-of-favour striker Romelu Lukaku.

This is according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano:

#Inter director Piero Ausilio is now in London to meet Man United and start talks about Romelu Lukaku. ? #transfers #ManUnited #Inter — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 10, 2019

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Ausilio will have his first meeting with United over a move for Lukaku tomorrow, it’s understood that the Red Devils are holding out for £75m before parting ways with the Belgian.

The Manchester outfit’s reluctance to budge on their asking price has been the main reason why talks haven’t advanced as of yet.

The fact that Inter’s chief has flow in to the United Kingdom today, suggests just how keen the San Siro outfit are on the striker’s signature, according to The Sun, Ausilio has fast-tracked his journey in a bid to beat rivals Juventus to Lukaku’s signing.

The Sun also revealed that Inter are hoping to knock off £10m from Lukaku’s £75m asking price, will United lower their demands and give the funds to Solskjaer to sign a marquee attacker to take his rebuild to the next level?

Expectations were high when the Belgian star joined from Everton, however, the one-time nightmare forward has been hit-and-miss for the Red Devils since arriving at Old Trafford.

It looks as though Lukaku will join a long list of misfits who have failed to live up to expectations in Manchester in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

As much as Lukaku would like to stay at United and prove himself to fans; it’s likely that the star won’t be given that chance if last season is anything to go by; the former Chelsea ace lost his place as the focal point of the Red Devils’ attack to Marcus Rashford following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s appointment as boss. as though the

With Lukaku being pushed towards the exit door, the project of Inter Milan should be a very appealing one to the forward; the Serie A outfit are aiming to return to their former glory following a disastrous few years and the chance to work under Conte could be the star’s best chance to get back to his best.