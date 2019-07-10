Turkish club Fenerbahce have confirmed that they are not interested in signing Mesut Ozil as the Arsenal man is too expensive for them.

Ozil’s performances for Arsenal last season were subpar as the former German international scored only 6 goals and provided 3 assists in 35 appearances across all competitions.

According to Turkish newspaper Fanatik, Fenerbahce were interested in signing Ozil on a season-long loan from Arsenal. The report from Fanatik also stated that Fenerbahce would pay £8 million of the £13.5 million Ozil earns at Arsenal while the other £5.5 million would be paid by Arsenal.

However, Fenerbahce have confirmed that they are not attempting to make a move for Ozil.

Fenerbahce wrote on their official site: “In recent weeks, and especially in the last few days, the necessity of providing information about the claims of Mesut Özil, which is on the agenda, to clarify the situation has arisen. Mesut Özil, with his career and stance successfully represents our country abroad, is an important value known with the identity of Fenerbahce.

“However, Fenerbahce does not have an initiative for Mesut Ozil. Under the current economic conditions, such a step is not possible for both parties. Our President, Ali Koç, made statements on the subject in the WinWin program held on June 20 and emphasized that this could not be realized in the short term. We present it to our community and the public.”

Arsenal need new reinforcements if they are to challenge the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City in the upcoming season. However, their transfer budget is only £40 million, according to BBC, and selling Ozil could raise funds. However now that Fenerbahce have confirmed that they are not making a move for Ozil, Arsenal will have to try selling the 30-year old elsewhere.

Given how he performed last season, there is a good possibility that Ozil won’t feature much in Unai Emery’s plans for the 2019/20 season.