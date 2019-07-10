Out of favor Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has rejected a lucrative offer from China but hasn’t yet ruled out a move away from Real Madrid provided a top European club comes knocking for his signature.

Bale did not have the best of seasons in 18/19 as he scored 14 goals and provided 8 assists in 42 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid.

Towards the end of season, Zinedine Zidane left Bale out of his squad and, as quoted by The Telegraph, Zidane hinted at Bale not being in his plans for the next season. The Frenchman said following Real Madrid’s match against Real Betis: “I’m sorry he didn’t get to play, but no-one knows what will happen. If I think a player doesn’t fit in the team I have to do what I think works best. No-one can change what Bale has done for the team, but as a coach I have to live in the present.

“I make these decisions when it is right to do so, and I must act in the best interests of the team at all times.”

Whether Bale will leave or stay at Real Madrid is not certain but one thing surely is and that is the Welshman will not go to China. According to MARCA, Bale is not interested in moving to China and will leave Real Madrid only if a top European club wants him. Bale who earns £600,000 a week at Real, turned down an offer from China that would have seen him earn a whopping £1.2 million a week, according to the Daily Mail.

Real have bolstered their attack this summer with the additions of Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic. Hence, it will be very difficult for Bale to cement his place in Zinedine Zidane’s squad next season.