GREAT news for Chelsea as Euro giants could END pursuit of talented Blues ace should they seal £90M summer transfer

Chelsea have been handed some good news, after it was stated that Bayern Munich could end their pursuit of Callum Hudson-Odoi should they manage to sign Leroy Sane from Man City.

Bayern could definitely do with adding to their options out wide this summer given the fact that they recently lost both Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery after their deals with the club expired.

And it seems like they’ve got their eyes on two of the Premier League’s finest in the forms of Hudson-Odoi and Sane.

The Sun have noted that Bayern are looking at both Hudson-Odoi and Sane, with the German international, who Man City want £90M, being their first choice.

And this news could end up being a serious positive for Chelsea, as the Sun also state that Sane signing for Bayern could spell the end of their chase for Hudson-Odoi.

If Sane does end up signing for Bayern, it’ll be a huge boost for Chelsea, as it means their chase to sign promising Chelsea winger Hudson-Odoi could very well be over.

Hudson-Odoi’s deal with Chelsea runs out next summer as per the Sun, and if they were to lose him, for either a transfer fee or for free, it’ll come as a big blow for the west London side.

The England international is one of the most promising wingers in Europe, and we’s sure the Blues will be absolutely desperate to see the player stay at Stamford Bridge for the long term.

Will Bayern be successful in their chase for Sane’s signature? Chelsea fans will certainly be hoping so!