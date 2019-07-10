Great news for Liverpool as Champions League hero pens new long-term deal with Reds

Liverpool have confirmed that Champions League hero and Belgian international Divock Origi has penned a new deal with the Merseyside club.

As confirmed by the club’s official website, Origi has agreed a new deal with the Reds, with his new contract set to see him extend his stay with the club long into the future.

Origi’s new deal is definitely deserved, as the Belgian ace was the club’s hero last season during their Champions League success.

The former Lille forward bagged two goals against Barcelona in the semi finals, and a goal in the final, as he helped Jurgen Klopp’s side win their sixth European Cup.

Apart from that, Origi also helped the club in their attempts to win the Premier League, as he bagged three goals and an assist in 12 appearances, with one of his strikes being the winner in last season’s Merseyside derby.

However despite this, Origi failed to help Liverpool claim their first ever Premier League title, as the Reds were pipped by Pep Guardiola’s Man City on the final day.

Given the fact that Daniel Sturridge was allowed to leave Liverpool on a free this summer, it was vital that the Reds did something about their attacking options ahead of the new season.

And it seems like the club have done exactly that following this news regarding Origi’s future.