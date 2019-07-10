£80m boyhood Manchester United fan eager to clinch Old Trafford transfer following initial approach

Leicester City defender Harry Maguire is reportedly a boyhood Manchester United fan and eager to complete a transfer to Old Trafford.

The England international has established himself as one of the finest centre-backs in Europe in recent times and has been regularly linked with United this summer.

According to Goal, Leicester could sell Maguire for around £80million after an initial bid from Man Utd was rejected, and the player himself is keen to be involved in helping rebuild the Red Devils.

It’s undoubtedly an ambitious project due to the sorry state the club finds itself in at the moment, but a signing like Maguire could go a long way towards improving the team’s fortunes in the near future.

It remains to be seen if MUFC will cough up the £80m reportedly required to do a deal, but it’s certainly encouraging that Goal say he’s enthused by the prospect of the move.

Many top players could no doubt have reservations about joining United at this time due to their lack of Champions League football and inexperienced manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the helm.

Manchester City have also been linked with Maguire by the Manchester Evening News, though that report states they’ve cooled their interest.