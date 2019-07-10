Liverpool could have to battle one of their biggest rivals for the signing of one of last season’s breakout stars, the ace is attracting interest from all over Europe.

According to the Telegraph, Liverpool’s Merseyside rivals – Everton, are interested in signing exciting Lille attacker Nicolas Pepe this summer. It’s understood that the Ivorian has been slapped with a mammoth £58.5 (€65m) price tag, Marco Silva’s side would have to shatter their club record to sign the in-demand star.

Liverpool are one of Pepe’s biggest admirers, Lille president Gerard Lopez revealed last week, as per French outlet RMC Sport, that the Reds had made contact with the forward and his representatives.

News that the Toffees are exploring a sensational swoop for the 24-year-old could encourage Liverpool to step up their to sign the star.

It’s understood that Marco Silva is eyeing a move for a left-footed attacker who can play on the right wing, Pepe is one of best players available that fits that bill this summer.

The Ivorian was sensational for Lille last season as they finished second in Ligue 1, the Ex-Angers ace managed to score 22 league goals and provide 11 assists to his teammates last season. Pepe established himself as one of Europe’s hottest attackers with his impressive performances last season.

The Telegraph’s report highlight that the Goodison Park outfit see Pepe as one option this summer, the Toffees have also shortlisted Ajax sensation David Neres, former Chelsea ace Bertrand Traore and Barcelona’s Malcom in their hunt for a new right-sided attacker.