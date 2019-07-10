“He’d be world class under Klopp” – Liverpool fans respond to HUGE transfer news

Liverpool transfer target Marco Asensio has become the most recent Real Madrid player to have his career cast into doubt.

The 23-year-old has become the latest in a long list of Real players thrown onto the chopping block as full sail changes are imminent at the Santiago Bernabeu for the 2019/2020 season.

The Spanish midfielder has been linked with a move to European champions Liverpool, according to Don Balon, but the Anfield faithful aren’t united in their opinions about a potential deal.

Reds fans have shown a varied reaction with some concerns about Asensio’s drop off in form during the 2018/2019 season and Sadio Mane’s possible involvement in the deal.

Some, however, are also optimistic that the young attacker could flourish under the management of Klopp…

Eh. He just hasn’t pushed on from the early promise, and I’m certain it’s because of his weak mentality. — ? (@everykingdomm) July 9, 2019

Lallna > Asensio — ? ? CarlosDelHierro (@charlydelhierro) July 9, 2019

His underlying stats aren’t that great. It’d be a gamble without much evidence suggesting he is taking the next level in his career. If he’s 30 mil I want him. Otherwise we aren’t going to spend that much money on someone whose stats aren’t that good. — majdos #sixBaby? (@majdooos) July 9, 2019

Apparently Liverpool are linked to Asensio, would be sad if we paud more than 45 m for this guy. Not even close to Mane and never rated him, some screamers and his name is everywhere… — Yousif Khorma???? (@YousifKayed) July 10, 2019

Whilst there are some relishing the prospect of a player of Asensio’s undeniable potential working under Jurgen Klopp and providing some sought after depth in the attacking roles.

Asensio ?. Got to say, I’d be up for that. — Bobby Gunn (@bobbygunn8) July 9, 2019

I’d take Asensio any day. He’d be world class under Klopp — dutchnumber4 (@dutchnumber4) July 9, 2019

To be honest I think if firpo comes in origi might be off . I think Asensio is main target . Could be unreal under klopp — Orc (@RetroOrc) July 9, 2019