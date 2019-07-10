Menu

"He'd be world class under Klopp" – Liverpool fans respond to HUGE transfer news

Liverpool FC
Liverpool transfer target Marco Asensio has become the most recent Real Madrid player to have his career cast into doubt.

The 23-year-old has become the latest in a long list of Real players thrown onto the chopping block as full sail changes are imminent at the Santiago Bernabeu for the 2019/2020 season.

MORE: Approach made: Liverpool tell club to name their price for Klopp favourite likely to command £135m transfer fee

The Spanish midfielder has been linked with a move to European champions Liverpool, according to Don Balon, but the Anfield faithful aren’t united in their opinions about a potential deal.

Reds fans have shown a varied reaction with some concerns about Asensio’s drop off in form during the 2018/2019 season and Sadio Mane’s possible involvement in the deal.

Some, however, are also optimistic that the young attacker could flourish under the management of Klopp…

Whilst there are some relishing the prospect of a player of Asensio’s undeniable potential working under Jurgen Klopp and providing some sought after depth in the attacking roles.

