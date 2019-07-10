Menu

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides David de Gea contract update

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided an update on the situation involving David de Gea’s contract at the club.

The Spain international is in the final year of his deal with Man Utd, and has still not put pen to paper, rather worryingly.

The Daily Mirror recently claimed De Gea was now set to finally commit his future to the Red Devils, and Solskjaer himself has now spoken about it and sounds confident.

As quoted in the tweet above, Solskjaer told a press conference today that he felt MUFC would get De Gea’s contract situation sorted.

United fans will hope their manager is right, with the club surely not able to afford the loss of such an important player.

Although De Gea’s form dipped considerably towards the end of last season, he’s been one of the stand-out performers in world football over the years and surely still has plenty to offer.

Replacing him could be close to impossible, and is a problem Solskjaer could really do without right now as so much else needs doing to this squad anyway.

