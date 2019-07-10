Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes exciting claim about Manchester United wonderkid

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given the club’s fans something to cheer about in this slightly miserable summer.

Speaking at his press conference this morning, the Norwegian tactician discussed a range of topics, most of them to do with the transfer market and some unsettled players.

However, he also spoke about Mason Greenwood, one of the Red Devils’ most highly regarded young players, who made a first-team breakthrough last season.

The 17-year-old’s impressive stats at youth level earned him four appearances in Solskjaer’s senior side, and the MUFC boss says he now expects to use him more next season.

United fans love seeing academy products coming through, with the club having a rich history of promoting from within to great success.

"Mason [Greenwood] will definitely play more games" and on De Gea new contract: "We hope we're going to get it sorted – I'm positive"…OGS says… — jamie jackson (@JamieJackson___) July 10, 2019

Greenwood looks like he could follow in the footsteps of United legends like Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes, or more recent success stories like Marcus Rashford.

And with players like Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial so unconvincing in recent times, there is surely room for Greenwood to come in and improve Man Utd’s attack.