Video: Manchester United new-boy shows electric pace in training clip

Manchester United summer signing Daniel James showed off his amazing pace in this training video clip from the club’s official Twitter feed below.

The 21-year-old Wales international looks an exciting addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad, and clips like this will have fans eagerly awaiting his debut.

A report from the Sun recently claimed James had wowed his team-mates with his performances in training so far, particularly with regards to fitness.

The video above suggests there’s something to these claims, so fans will hope he can use it to good effect in games in the season ahead.