“What a mess” – Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tipped to be “gone by Christmas” by these unimpressed fans

Manchester United FC
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did not impress in his press conference this morning, if reaction from fans on Twitter is anything to go by.

The Norwegian tactician made a great start when he took over from Jose Mourinho midway through last season, putting together a hugely impressive run as caretaker boss.

However, since being given the job permanently, things have gone quickly downhill as the team ended last term terribly.

It seems all the good feeling towards Solskjaer, a club legend from his playing days with United, is rapidly fading as many fans now expect him to be sacked before Christmas next season.

It seems Solskjaer rubbed a lot of MUFC supporters up the wrong way with a number of his comments, particularly his defence of Paul Pogba.

The France international has not lived up to expectations at Old Trafford, and his agent has been quoted in the Times saying he’s pushing for a move away.

Solskjaer, however, hit out at criticism of Pogba, suggesting there’s a media agenda against him and that the player has never given him any problems, as seen in the video clip above.

Others are also unimpressed by the 46-year-old suddenly saying he’s happy with his squad when he’d previously suggested otherwise.

Here’s reaction from United fans and neutrals as Solskjaer is not being tipped to last much longer at the club…

