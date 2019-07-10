“What a mess” – Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tipped to be “gone by Christmas” by these unimpressed fans

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did not impress in his press conference this morning, if reaction from fans on Twitter is anything to go by.

The Norwegian tactician made a great start when he took over from Jose Mourinho midway through last season, putting together a hugely impressive run as caretaker boss.

However, since being given the job permanently, things have gone quickly downhill as the team ended last term terribly.

It seems all the good feeling towards Solskjaer, a club legend from his playing days with United, is rapidly fading as many fans now expect him to be sacked before Christmas next season.

It seems Solskjaer rubbed a lot of MUFC supporters up the wrong way with a number of his comments, particularly his defence of Paul Pogba.

The France international has not lived up to expectations at Old Trafford, and his agent has been quoted in the Times saying he’s pushing for a move away.

"We are Man United – we don't have to sell players" – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on #MUFC transfer speculation, Paul Pogba & the supposed bust-up with Jesse Lingard pic.twitter.com/2cPDZK2SAq — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) July 10, 2019

Solskjaer, however, hit out at criticism of Pogba, suggesting there’s a media agenda against him and that the player has never given him any problems, as seen in the video clip above.

Others are also unimpressed by the 46-year-old suddenly saying he’s happy with his squad when he’d previously suggested otherwise.

Here’s reaction from United fans and neutrals as Solskjaer is not being tipped to last much longer at the club…

This seasons first prediction:

Solskjaer gone by Christmas — Russell French (@russellfrench) July 10, 2019

I'll say it now – Solskjaer might be a club legend but he is a weak Manage and will be gone before Christmas. You can't defend a fucked up player like that Ole! https://t.co/HwomqsTKXi — Nish (@codenamenish) July 10, 2019

When Solskjaer is sacked by Christmas he will only have himself to blame https://t.co/rB0wF54RrO — Callum Montgomery (@callummonty) July 10, 2019

Can't see Solskjaer making it to Christmas as Utd manager. What a mess they've got themselves into. — JK (@karta_13) July 10, 2019

Ole is the snake at United,i remember him saying i would be successful,and some of these players wouldn't be here?Now he's trusting same players?hahahaha #deluded — calvin (@kelvin506) July 10, 2019

Very worrying looks like Woodward has got to ole already! Absolute joke ole will fail if he doesn’t stand up for what we need if he loves the club he won’t allow Woodward to ruin this club — Daniel Gregory (@DanielG23145034) July 10, 2019

Couple of months ago OGS said we saw the last of some of these deadwoods players and now all of a sudden he's happy with them. Incredible… — Ameenuu (@Ameenu_Sfn) July 10, 2019

True. It literally means nothing. And if it is taken in literal sense, it means 'we're a team struggling massively but at least we used to be good and have a decent global presence'. Solskjaer won't last. His regime is already going down the shitter. https://t.co/LCqOoGQ8WI — Adam Bailey (@adambailey__) July 10, 2019

Solskjaer has new position in MUFC now as Glaziers ventriloquist’s dummy. Totally out of his depth, he’ll be gone this season and Glaziers will still be totally in control, making more and more money. United fans are so gullible and accept second best. — Denwynne48 (@denwynne48) July 10, 2019