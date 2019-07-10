Menu

“Why ffs” – Manchester United transfer decision baffles and infuriates these Red Devils fans

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United have reportedly turned down an offer from Inter Milan to swap Nemanja Matic for Radja Nainggolan.

If your reaction to this piece of transfer news, as reported in the tweet below from the well-connected Duncan Castles, is to scream “why??”, well, you wouldn’t be alone in that asking that question.

MORE: Manchester United summer signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka given key piece of advice from club’s former right-back

Matic has not looked at his best for Man Utd for some time now, and while Nainggolan also looks slightly past his peak, it surely wouldn’t take that much for him to be an upgrade on the Serbia international.

Nainggolan has long had a reputation as an energetic and aggressive midfield player, who’s also capable of scoring the occasional long-range screamer.

More Stories / Manchester United FC

In other words, the Belgian sounds ideal for United’s needs right now and is a very kind of midfield player than Matic was, even at his peak for Chelsea.

Unsurprisingly, these MUFC supporters are baffled and angered by this report, though there may be some hope of them offloading Matic as Castles also links AC Milan with the 30-year-old…

More Stories Nemanja Matic radja nainggolan