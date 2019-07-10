“Why ffs” – Manchester United transfer decision baffles and infuriates these Red Devils fans

Manchester United have reportedly turned down an offer from Inter Milan to swap Nemanja Matic for Radja Nainggolan.

If your reaction to this piece of transfer news, as reported in the tweet below from the well-connected Duncan Castles, is to scream “why??”, well, you wouldn’t be alone in that asking that question.

Manchester United have rejected an offer from Internazionale of cash plus from Radja Nainggolan for Nemanja Matic.

AC Milan also interested in the Serbia international. https://t.co/MSyilOWaWV pic.twitter.com/AhyyxMPdqz — Duncan Castles (@DuncanCastles) July 10, 2019

Matic has not looked at his best for Man Utd for some time now, and while Nainggolan also looks slightly past his peak, it surely wouldn’t take that much for him to be an upgrade on the Serbia international.

Nainggolan has long had a reputation as an energetic and aggressive midfield player, who’s also capable of scoring the occasional long-range screamer.

In other words, the Belgian sounds ideal for United’s needs right now and is a very kind of midfield player than Matic was, even at his peak for Chelsea.

Unsurprisingly, these MUFC supporters are baffled and angered by this report, though there may be some hope of them offloading Matic as Castles also links AC Milan with the 30-year-old…

Why ffs — Waqas (@Waqas30320885) July 10, 2019

??? Jesus Christ why reject that @willwellon — Nick Blakeway (@Blakes_1) July 10, 2019

@DuncanCastles United should do that deal. Matic is a nice lad, but he’s not good enough on the pitch. Hope United is just waiting for some more money before accepting an offer — Daniel (@Daniel32048001) July 10, 2019

We should sell Matic! There's a lot more better players for that position, he's too slow and he hardly scores — Adrian McKenzie ?? (@Adrian_17_17) July 10, 2019