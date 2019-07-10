Rafael da Silva reveals not being able to enjoy birth of son due to Manchester United result

Former Manchester United full-back Rafael da Silva has revealed he could not enjoy the birth of his son in 2014 due to the club losing 3-0 at home to Liverpool on that same day.

The Brazil international was a big player for the Red Devils back in the day, and really bough into the major rivalry the club shares with fellow Premier League giants Liverpool.

2013/14 was certainly a difficult time for Man Utd, with the club performing far worse under David Moyes since he replaced the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

Meanwhile, Liverpool were in great form and picked up a comfortable 3-0 win at Old Trafford on the day Rafael should have been celebrating the birth of his new baby boy.

Remarkably, the 29-year-old, now with Ligue 1 club Lyon, told Stretty News that his hatred for Liverpool is so strong that he could not be cheered up by the new arrival in his family that day.

“My boy was just born that day and I wasn’t happy. It’s crazy but I wasn’t happy because we lost 3-0,” he said.

“So that’s something I will take with me for life. That’s why I will say Liverpool [not City] for me.

“I won’t say it was like a war because ‘war’ is a strong word but I just hated losing against them.”

Some United fans will no doubt wish this current crop of players displayed the same level of passion for the club.