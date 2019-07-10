Manchester United summer signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka given key piece of advice from club’s former right-back

Manchester United hero Rafael da Silva has some advice for summer signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka on what it takes to be a top right-back for the Red Devils.

Speaking in an interview with Stretty News, the Brazilian defender, currently with Ligue 1 giants Lyon, says Wan-Bissaka needs to play with passion.

He added that he thinks the summer arrival from Crystal Palace should prove a success at Old Trafford, as he’s heard he has the right character for the role.

“I have heard a lot of good things about him,” Rafael told Stretty News.

“From him – being a young right-back joining Manchester United – I just say give everything. He must play with confidence because he is playing with the best club in the world.

“Do your best but remember you must also enjoy playing for the best club in the world, to play football with love and passion. I heard he has passion which is very important.”

Given his lack of experience after just one season in the Palace first-team last term, Wan-Bissaka looks a risky signing by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Still, as well as sounding optimistic about the 21-year-old, Rafael also stated his belief that he expects Solskjaer to bring the glory years back to MUFC.

The Norwegian tactician got off to a flying start as caretaker manager, but results have got a great deal worse since he landed the job permanently.

Still, Rafael is a big fan, telling Stretty News: “I love Ole. I think he’s the right guy to make this club Manchester United again and bring us back where we belong.”