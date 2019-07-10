Menu

Video: Manchester United transfer target sends strong message to suitors

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Southampton star Mario Lemina has tweeted a video of some of his highlights with the club in what looks like a message to transfer suitors Manchester United and Arsenal.

The Gabon international is not the biggest name in the Premier League by any means, but has emerged as a target for big clubs this summer, according to reports.

MORE: Rafael da Silva reveals not being able to enjoy birth of son due to Manchester United result

The Mail have claimed both Man Utd and Arsenal have made enquiries over Lemina, while he also confirmed his desire to leave Southampton in an interview with France Football.

It remains to be seen if the 25-year-old will definitely get a move, but the video message below suggests he’s eager for a new challenge and wants to show suitors what he’s capable of with an impressive highlights package…

“I know what I can reach and will fight for it,” he says in the tweet, signalling his ambition.

Arsenal can’t afford to be too picky this summer so could benefit from signing Lemina, though United fans might hope their club aims higher.

More Stories / Transfer Rumours

Still, with Ander Herrera leaving on a free to PSG, a signing like this that shouldn’t cost a huge amount might be a smart piece of business to strengthen the depth of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

Unsurprisingly, some fans responded to the tweet, with United and Arsenal fans telling him to join, while Saints fans hit out at his antics…

More Stories Mario Lemina