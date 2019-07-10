Southampton star Mario Lemina has tweeted a video of some of his highlights with the club in what looks like a message to transfer suitors Manchester United and Arsenal.

The Gabon international is not the biggest name in the Premier League by any means, but has emerged as a target for big clubs this summer, according to reports.

The Mail have claimed both Man Utd and Arsenal have made enquiries over Lemina, while he also confirmed his desire to leave Southampton in an interview with France Football.

It remains to be seen if the 25-year-old will definitely get a move, but the video message below suggests he’s eager for a new challenge and wants to show suitors what he’s capable of with an impressive highlights package…

I KNOW WHAT I CAN REACH AND I WILL FIGHT FOR IT ???? #TonicLikeLeminade pic.twitter.com/nZ2BwOv7bj — Mario Lemina (@LeminaM_13) July 10, 2019

“I know what I can reach and will fight for it,” he says in the tweet, signalling his ambition.

Arsenal can’t afford to be too picky this summer so could benefit from signing Lemina, though United fans might hope their club aims higher.

Still, with Ander Herrera leaving on a free to PSG, a signing like this that shouldn’t cost a huge amount might be a smart piece of business to strengthen the depth of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

Unsurprisingly, some fans responded to the tweet, with United and Arsenal fans telling him to join, while Saints fans hit out at his antics…

Mario Lemina using Twitter to throw his footballing CV at United. What a time. https://t.co/SNesvVwW3o — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) July 10, 2019

Come play with the big boys! — FergieTime™? (@ForzaFemi) July 10, 2019

If you are going to use our video, than maybe give us credit or a follow ? It took long time to edit the video.

Anyway, hope we see u at United soon! https://t.co/lvS0mp8YA4 — United Daily (@UnitedDaily9) July 10, 2019

Come to Man United — Abaa? (@Abaa_H_H) July 10, 2019

One trick pony, do one and go and sit on the bench at another club. — Ludacris (@ludacrismitch) July 10, 2019