Bid rejected: Manchester United snub swap transfer offer for Paul Pogba

Manchester United have reportedly rejected an offer from Juventus for the transfer of Paul Pogba which would have included Paulo Dybala as part of the deal.

It had previously been claimed by Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicolo Schira in the tweet below that Juve would try to tempt Man Utd into a sale with a cash-plus-Dybala deal.

However, according to Don Balon, the Red Devils have snubbed this offer and it now looks like a return to Turin for the France international looks unlikely.

#Juventus insist with Mino #Raiola to return Paul #Pogba. Paratici is ready to offer money (€60-70M) plus Paulo #Dybala for him, but #ManchesterUnited want €150M. Meanwhile #RealMadrid and Zidane are in race for Pogba and want to close. #transfers #MUFC #mutd — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) July 3, 2019

The piece goes on to suggest Real Madrid are now the lone runners in the race for Pogba’s signature this summer.

Los Blancos have also been strongly linked with Pogba by Marca, though they state United have no desire to sell and would command around £162million for the 26-year-old.

Madrid have a history of big-name and big-money signings such as this, however, so may be confident that, as usual, they can get the player they want.

Pogba has struggled at Old Trafford, but could quite easily improve with better players around him, as he has shown with the French national team.

Dybala, meanwhile, could have been a decent signing to improve MUFC’s attack, though his form was not entirely convincing last season, which may be behind the reported decision to reject this bid.