Manchester United look to have been given a major boost in their rumoured transfer pursuit of Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with a surprise move for Lemina, who does not exactly look like the calibre of player they should be making a top priority.

Still, the Mail have claimed Man Utd have made an enquiry to Southampton about the Gabon international, while the Times claim they’ve been given permission to hold talks with the player.

Elsewhere, football.london have claimed Arsenal are actually ahead of United in the race for Lemina, and the man himself has now given an interview explaining his situation.

Speaking to France Football, the 25-year-old says he’s informed Southampton of his desire to quit the club, and has once again taken an opportunity to send a message to potential suitors with a come-and-get-me plea.

He also sounds keen to remain in the Premier League, which is good news for United and Arsenal.

“As early as last year, I had set my conditions: I wanted to go elsewhere this summer,” he said.

“I’m not afraid, I made a choice and I take it to the end. I stand by my plan, I decided to tell the leaders that I wanted to leave, there is no turning back. There is a risk, of course, but I know what I’m capable of.

“The best for me would be to stay there (in the Premier League), but I do not close the door to any club, no country.

“Today, after four months of injury, I do not target anything in particular. I aspire to play in the biggest clubs, now we will see what I will propose.

“I had chosen to leave Juventus for Southampton to have more play time, I got it. I made a good impression in England, I had good returns at a certain time, so I hope clubs will not have a short memory.”

In even more good news for the two clubs, Lemina does not seem desperate for Champions League football, describing it only as a ‘bonus’.

He added: “It (the Champions League) is a bonus. If I have the opportunity to play this season, why not, but I’m really trying to regain consistency, become an important player in a team with high goals.

“I need to play! That’s really my priority. I want to show everyone what I can do.”

Lemina could be a decent replacement for Ander Herrera in MUFC’s midfield, but many fans will surely feel their club could be aiming higher.