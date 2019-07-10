Manchester United clear Paul Pogba to leave if club promise to give them free run at £90m replacement transfer

Manchester United would reportedly be prepared to allow Paul Pogba a transfer to Juventus on the condition that the Italian giants don’t pursue one of their targets.

According to Don Balon, Pogba has his heart set on leaving Old Trafford this summer and a move to Juventus, rather than Real Madrid looks on the cards.

However, the report also makes reference to Juventus’ possible interest in Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic, who could also be brought in to replace Pogba for around £90million.

The Serbia international has shone in Serie A and seems ideal to come in and fill the gap left by Pogba if the 26-year-old does move on in the coming weeks.

Still, in a slightly complicated potential deal, Don Balon claim United would need assurances from Juventus over Milinkovic-Savic first before selling them Pogba.

It will be interesting to see how this all develops, but the Spanish outlet also claim Real Madrid could yet throw a spanner in the works as they may still be in the running for Pogba.

If a recent report by Telefoot is anything to go by, the France international himself would prefer a move to the Bernabeu as he wants a new challenge, rather than a return to his former club.