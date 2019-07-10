Video: Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo square up for boxing and wrestling matches in bizarre advert

Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus superstars Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo have appeared in a bizarre new advert that features them squaring up in a boxing ring.

Watch below as the Brazil international and the Portuguese forward prepare to box and wrestle in increasingly surreal scenarios.

According to the Sun, the advert is promoting a Portuguese mobile network and was reportedly filmed in Turin, where Ronaldo is based with Juventus.

We’ve seen these two face each other on the football pitch a few times, but this is certainly something a bit different.