Video: Neymar spotted hanging out with Barcelona star amid transfer return speculation

Neymar has appeared in a video alongside Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo amid transfer speculation linking him with a return to the Nou Camp this summer.

See below as an unofficial Barca Twitter account gets a little excited to see the two Brazilians together in this short social media clip.

? | ? Neymar jr is in Barcelona with Arthur Melo. On a holiday or On the move ? pic.twitter.com/VWhxnW5wsY — CampNouHQ (@CampNouHQ) July 10, 2019

It may well be that the two fellow countrymen are simply friends meeting up before pre-season work begins, but given the links with Neymar and Barcelona, it’s easy to see why this would attract attention.

Sport recently reported that Neymar had informed Paris Saint-Germain of his desire to return to the Catalan giants.