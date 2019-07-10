Photo: £44.9M Arsenal transfer targets posts CRYPTIC Instagram story amid Gunners links

Arsenal transfer target Dani Ceballos has posted a cryptic story on his official Instagram account amid reports linking the Gunners with a move for the player.

As per Marca, Unai Emery’s side are one of a number of clubs in the hunt for the Spaniard, with Don Balon noting that Real Madrid are after €50M (£44.9M) for his signature.

And amid these reports, Ceballos has taken to Instagram to post a very cryptic photo onto his story.

@tsf_podcast London Calling? Seems Ceballos is hinting on his Instagram story that he’s off to the Premier League (Spurs?) after his vacation. pic.twitter.com/iPH51ZL22S — EDM (@ericdavidmorris) July 10, 2019

This was just on Ceballos’s IG story ? pic.twitter.com/zfy2UvM9cm — Mr Spurfect II (@MrOKanenas) July 10, 2019

As seen above, Ceballos posted a picture of him in a London phone box with a few select, cryptic emojis, something that it surely going to get all Arsenal fans talking about a potential transfer.

Will Ceballos be on the move this summer? It very well looks like it if this post if anything to go off…