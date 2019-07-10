Fee set: Real Madrid must break transfer record for Paul Pogba as Man United also set another condition over sale

Real Madrid will reportedly have to pay a club-record £162million transfer fee to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba this summer.

Man Utd do not want to sell the France international, so will demand £162m and also not let him go until they have signed a replacement anyway, according to Marca.

The Red Devils are surely in a strong position here as Pogba is still under contract at Old Trafford until 2021, and the club don’t particularly need the money from his sale anyway.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was also quoted in his press conference this morning as saying United don’t need to sell anyone this summer.

Solskajer on Pogba's future: "We're Man Utd, we don;t need to sell. It's business as usual. We've not had any bids for our players." #MUFC @MirrorFootball — David McDonnell (@DiscoMirror) July 10, 2019

That said, some MUFC fans may quite likely think it’s worth cashing in on Pogba now after his difficult spell at the club and his off-the-pitch problems.

The 26-year-old has not really endeared himself with his lack of impact considering the hype that surrounded his signing in 2016.

However, it’s also worth noting that United already need to make signings in the middle of the park so could do without losing another big name following Ander Herrera’s exit to Paris Saint-Germain this summer.