PSG looking to beat Man United in race to seal €85M transfer of Copa America star

PSG are looking to beat Manchester United in the race to secure the services of Juventus forward Paulo Dybala this summer.

Dybala was seriously out-of-form for Juve last year, as he only managed to score 10 times in 42 games in all competitions, a pretty poor record for a player of his quality.

Despite this, it seems like a few of the world’s top clubs are keen on the Argentine international, with Don Balon stating that PSG are eyeing him up as a replacement for Neymar.

The report also notes that Dybala, at the moment, looks as if he’s going to sign with the French giants for a fee of €85M, news that will not be good for United to hear, as CalcioMercato have reported that they too are in the hunt for the attacker.

Whoever wins the battle to sign Dybala will have one brilliant player on their hands, even if his performances for Juve last year were far from fantastic.

Dybala did okay for Argentina at this summer’s Copa America, as he helped his side reach the semi finals, where they were unfortunately beaten by Brazil.

Dybala did score in the third-place play-off however, as the Albiceleste beat Chile 2-1 to end their somewhat disappointing tournament on a high.

Following the competition, it seems like Dybala’s summer is far from over, especially if this report is anything to go off.