Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly demanded €222 million from Barcelona for Neymar which is the same amount the club paid Barca to land him in 2017.

Neymar missed Brazli’s victorious Copa America campaign due to an injury he sustained in a pre-tournament friendly against Qatar. The Brazilian missed PSG’s training session without the club’s approval and now risks disciplinary action. As stated by SPORT, Neymar is not happy at PSG and wants to return to his former club Barcelona.

PSG are open to selling Neymar as club director Leonardo opened the door for his exit provided the right offer is made. Leonardo told Le Parisien: “Neymar can leave PSG, if there is an offer that suits everyone. But to date, we do not know if anyone wants to buy him or at what price. All this is not done in a day, that’s for sure. It’s clear to everyone [that Neymar wants to leave], but in football, you say one thing today and tomorrow another. It’s amazing but it’s like that.

“One thing is concrete today: he still has three years of contract with us and since we have not received an offer, we cannot discuss anything. PSG wants to rely on players who want to stay and build something big. We do not need players who would do a favour for the club by staying here. We have not received any offers. But we had, it’s true, very superficial contacts [with Barcelona]. They said they wanted to buy but we were not sellers.”

According to MARCA, PSG value Neymar at €222 million and will not sell him at any less than that. MARCA’s report also states that PSG are not interested in signing Philippe Coutinho or Ousmane Dembele as part of the deal.

With PSG setting his asking price at €222 million, a return to Barca seems a long way off for Neymar. Barca want to sign Antoine Griezmann before the end of the week, according to The Mirror, who say he will cost £107m – the value of his release clause.

That may leave Barca short of funds, so if the Blaugrana are to sign Neymar this summer, their best hope could well be to cash in on player departures first.