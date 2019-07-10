These Chelsea fans have reacted to the Frank Lampard’s first ever team selection as Blues manager, the west London club are facing off against Irish side Bohemians FC.

Hopes will be high for Chelsea’s first preseason game this summer, the Blues are facing League of Ireland side Bohemians FC, fans of the west London club are excited to see who club legend Frank Lampard entrusts with the responsibility of kicking off the Blues preparations for next season.

As expected former Derby County boss Lampard is prepared to give talented youngsters the chance to shine; Dujon Sterling, Marc Guehi and Kenedy have all been given a chance to shine at the back for the Blues. Club captain Cesar Azpilicueta will be tasked with marshalling the youngsters.

In midfield; outcast Danny Drinkwater is joined by the highly-rated Ethan Ampadu and Conor Gallagher – the 19-year-old was named as Academy Player of the Year last season.

Michy Batshuayi will lead the line for the Blues after returning from his loan spell with Crystal Palace, the Belgian will be supported by Spanish star Pedro and 22-year-old former Huddersfield loanee Kasey Palmer on the wings.

The lineup certainly looks promising, Lampard seems to have blended the perfect mix between youngsters and experienced stars.

Check out the Blues’ lineup below:

Here is your first Chelsea starting 11 of pre-season! Kick-off 20 minutes away… ?https://t.co/6TZBz7rhDc #CFCinDublin pic.twitter.com/o0ufhEJ4jZ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 10, 2019

Here’s some reaction to the team news:

LETS GOOOOOO — Mod (@CFCMod_) July 10, 2019

We’re winning 6-0 — Juàn (@juanselatse) July 10, 2019

drinkwater starts this is funny sarri would never — – ??Tristan ? (@titomar_758) July 10, 2019

Azpilicueta at CB???? — TCF (@TwoChelseaFans) July 10, 2019

Dave at CB could signal that Lamps wants to start Reece James on the right. Just a hopeful theory. #CFC — Lampard’s Blues (@LampardsBlues) July 10, 2019

Good line-up IMO. Lots of youngsters given a chance. — ForeverBlue?? ????????? (@sazio1984) July 10, 2019

ahhh so refreshing to see the youngsters ???? — Tom Clifford (@tomcliffordcfc) July 10, 2019

It will be interesting to see how some of Chelsea’s top academy prospects fare against a professional side tonight, with some impressive performances – there’s every chance that Lampard could call on some of his young Blues next season.