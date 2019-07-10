Menu

‘Refreshing’ and ‘Sarri would never’ – These Chelsea fans react to Frank Lampard’s first lineup as Blues boss

Chelsea FC
Posted by

These Chelsea fans have reacted to the Frank Lampard’s first ever team selection as Blues manager, the west London club are facing off against Irish side Bohemians FC.

Hopes will be high for Chelsea’s first preseason game this summer, the Blues are facing League of Ireland side Bohemians FC, fans of the west London club are excited to see who club legend Frank Lampard entrusts with the responsibility of kicking off the Blues preparations for next season.

As expected former Derby County boss Lampard is prepared to give talented youngsters the chance to shine; Dujon Sterling, Marc Guehi and Kenedy have all been given a chance to shine at the back for the Blues. Club captain Cesar Azpilicueta will be tasked with marshalling the youngsters.

In midfield; outcast Danny Drinkwater is joined by the highly-rated Ethan Ampadu and Conor Gallagher – the 19-year-old was named as Academy Player of the Year last season.

Michy Batshuayi will lead the line for the Blues after returning from his loan spell with Crystal Palace, the Belgian will be supported by Spanish star Pedro and 22-year-old former Huddersfield loanee Kasey Palmer on the wings.

The lineup certainly looks promising, Lampard seems to have blended the perfect mix between youngsters and experienced stars.

Check out the Blues’ lineup below:

Here’s some reaction to the team news:

It will be interesting to see how some of Chelsea’s top academy prospects fare against a professional side tonight, with some impressive performances – there’s every chance that Lampard could call on some of his young Blues next season.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Bohemians Conor Gallagher Daniel Drinkwater Danny Drinkwater Dujon Sterling Ethan Ampadu Frank Lampard Kenedy Marc Guehi