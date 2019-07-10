Arsenal hope to follow up William Saliba transfer with three more signings, including £22m star

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on the transfer of Saint-Etienne wonderkid defender William Saliba and will not finish their spending there.

According to BBC Sport, Saliba is set to join the Gunners in a £27million deal before being loaned back to Saint-Etienne for next season.

While this looks a frustrating element of the deal as Arsenal miss out on actually strengthening their centre-back options straight away, there is good news as well.

BBC Sport claim Arsenal are likely to pursue three more signings after Saliba, with Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney mentioned as a specific target for the north London giants.

The talented young Scotland international has been linked with Arsenal for around £22m by the Daily Record, and that looks a potential bargain for a superb full-back who’d be an instant upgrade on Sead Kolasinac.

BBC Sport also claim Arsenal want a central midfielder and a winger, which makes sense as those are clear areas of weakness in Unai Emery’s squad.

AFC need to aim higher than players like Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny, while they could also easily improve on flop attackers like Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.