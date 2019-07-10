Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sends encouraging transfer message to Manchester United fans

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted his club do not need to sell players this summer amid transfer rumours involving Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku.

Pogba has been in the headlines for much of the summer so far, with a report in the last few days from the Times linking the France international with Juventus and also quoting his agent Mino Raiola as saying he is working to get his client out of Old Trafford.

Lukaku, meanwhile, fell out of favour at Man Utd last season and has been strongly linked for some time with Inter Milan by Sky Sports and others.

Still, Solskjaer sounded bullish in his first press conference of pre-season, as he said no bids had yet been received for any of his players, and that United do not ever need to sell anyone.

Solskajer on Pogba's future: "We're Man Utd, we don;t need to sell. It's business as usual. We've not had any bids for our players." #MUFC @MirrorFootball — David McDonnell (@DiscoMirror) July 10, 2019

MUFC fans will probably be encouraged by this strong stance from their manager, with Pogba’s sale in particular likely to be far from ideal due to the club already looking in need of central midfield signings.

Lukaku may be less badly missed, but fans will at least be pleased that Solskjaer is making it clear he’ll only leave for a deal that’s good for the Red Devils.